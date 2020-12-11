Narcan now available for free in Taney, Stone counties

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Narcan, a nasal spray that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, is now available for free in Taney and Stone counties.

This comes after a partnership between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Community Distribution Program and local treatment and recovery support organizations, according to a news release from the Skaggs Foundation.

Narcan is an easily administered nasal spray that health leaders say is safe to use for children and adults suspected of overdose.

“As a community, we can work together to save lives,” said Marietta Hagan, CoxHealth Population Health Services. Hagan is the project coordinator for the Stone and Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative.

“One overdose death is too many,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In 2019, there were 1,094 opioid-related overdoses in Missouri.

Warning signs of an overdose include:

Constricted pupils

Loss of consciousness

Shallow breathing

Pale, cold skin

Choking or gurgling sounds

The Substance Use Initiative is aimed at reducing and preventing substance use in Stone and Taney counties. It is a project of CoxHealth and funded through a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. For more information, CLICK HERE.

