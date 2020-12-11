Advertisement

Narcan now available for free in Taney, Stone counties

Narcan, a nasal spray that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, is now available for...
Narcan, a nasal spray that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, is now available for free in Taney and Stone counties.(The Skaggs Foundation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Narcan, a nasal spray that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, is now available for free in Taney and Stone counties.

This comes after a partnership between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Community Distribution Program and local treatment and recovery support organizations, according to a news release from the Skaggs Foundation.

Narcan is an easily administered nasal spray that health leaders say is safe to use for children and adults suspected of overdose.

“As a community, we can work together to save lives,” said Marietta Hagan, CoxHealth Population Health Services. Hagan is the project coordinator for the Stone and Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative.

“One overdose death is too many,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In 2019, there were 1,094 opioid-related overdoses in Missouri.

Warning signs of an overdose include:

  • Constricted pupils
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Shallow breathing
  • Pale, cold skin
  • Choking or gurgling sounds

The Substance Use Initiative is aimed at reducing and preventing substance use in Stone and Taney counties. It is a project of CoxHealth and funded through a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Periods of rain today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain through this evening
Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide

Latest News

Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. to receive $800K grant for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing
Alan Jackson concert, planned for February in Springfield, postponed until August 2021
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville