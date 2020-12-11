Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Periods of rain today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain through this evening
Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide

Latest News

Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas