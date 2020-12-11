Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly crash in West Plains, Mo.

West Plains Police Department
West Plains Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in West Plains.

Todd Cason, 34, of West Plains, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on North U.S. Highway 63. Investigators say Cason drove off the road, then collided with a concrete culvert and overturned.

This is the second fatality crash in the city in 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Periods of rain today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain through this evening
Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide

Latest News

Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. to receive $800K grant for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing
Alan Jackson concert, planned for February in Springfield, postponed until August 2021
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville