Police identify victim in deadly crash in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in West Plains.

Todd Cason, 34, of West Plains, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on North U.S. Highway 63. Investigators say Cason drove off the road, then collided with a concrete culvert and overturned.

This is the second fatality crash in the city in 2020.

