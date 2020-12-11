Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Outreach Team provides COVID-19 protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A branch of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is working to educate and guide the public on all aspects of dealing with the coronavirus.

Aaron Schekorra overseas the three-person Outreach Team whose job is to post guidelines on the city’s website or visit with people directly about what they need to do to stay safe from COVID-19 no matter where they are.

“We have tried to create guidance for really every scenario, business, organization, event or holiday for the purpose of just making sure there’s as much information out there as people might want,” Schekorra explained.

From business travel to dental care, the recommendations are there.

If you’re wondering who the Outreach Team most frequently reaches out to?

Restaurants and bars.

“It’s a learning process for everybody,” said Steve Shutts, who owns the Everyday Thai Restaurant on Battlefield Road in Springfield. “It was a situation where no one knew definitively what ‘right’ was.”

But Shutts said the Outreach Team offered a lot of good advice for keeping his staff and customers safe like dividing up the kitchen with a separate food preparation area.

“They are isolated within the kitchen to prevent any kind of exposure from our other staff,” Shutts said. “One of the things I really took away from visiting with the Outreach Team was what is considered an exposure. They explained it as 15 minutes continuous within a six-foot distance. That really helps us figure out who is at low-risk and who needs to go get tested.”

The Outreach Team also tries to provide guidance in more high-risk areas from nursing homes to public gatherings including church services, weddings, funerals and sporting events.

It also offers recommendations for large crowd events like Wednesday’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame luncheon that had several hundred people in attendance.

“Whether it’s us reaching out to them or them reaching out to us the first thing that we always say is that we absolutely recommend that the event be cancelled or postponed,” Schekorra said. “However, the Outreach Team’s job is to work with them even if they choose to continue with that event. So we want to join a meeting of the planning committee, we want to talk to the staff that’s gonna be doing the event and we want to make that high risk event as safe as possible.”

Despite the efforts to educate the public, the battle to get people to comply is never ending which is why the city mentioned earlier this week that it intends to step up its enforcement of COVID-19 ordinances.

“It is easy to get frustrated and I wish education was having more of an effect on some of these businesses,” Schekorra said. “I hope this stepped-up enforcement will start making even more of a difference. It’s unfortunate that we have to go there but I think it’s the next step to try and keep community spread down.”

Schekorra added that both the CDC and health department are continuing to urge the public to not travel or gather in large groups during the Christmas season.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.