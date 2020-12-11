Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. to receive $800K grant for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved an $800,000 grant to help fund the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing.

The commission recently approved funding from a reserve contingency category, which sets aside money from the $34.4 million in CARES Act Relief Funds made available to the county.

This week, the county approved several grants from the reserve contingency total of more than $1.6 million, which includes the following organizations and entities:

Springfield-Greene County Health Department-$800,000 for PPE, contact tracing and testing

United Way of the Ozarks-$265,000 for emergency services with community partner agencies and outreach campaignCity of Springfield Workforce Development-$6,937.80 for PPE and COVID-related expenses

Community Partnership of the Ozarks-$96,330 for shelter for individuals without housingCox College-$84,311.87 for technology for remote learning

Legacy Learning Academy, LLC-$30,000 for operational expenses, utilities and payroll

Lift Up Someone Today-$296,574.04 for health care and COVID testing for the uninsured and those without housing

Lakeland Behavioral Health System-$43,195.68 for COVID testing

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.