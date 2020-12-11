USPS anticipates historic holiday shipping season amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) delivers more than 500 million packages, cards and letters nationwide during the holiday season.

Mark Inglett with the postal service in Kansas City says 2020 could be a historic holiday shipping season because of the pandemic. He explained that many people wouldn’t be traveling this year. Instead, they’ll be mailing those cards and presents out.

Inglett said mail carriers are doing a great job keeping up with the current rush, despite the many obstacles thrown their way this season. He said they’re taking the proper safety precautions and utilizing contactless resources like the USPS Click-N-Ship.

“You can create your postage label, put it on the package, and then you can schedule a pickup time for the carrier to come and get it. You just set it on the porch, and we come by, and we take care of business for you. And we give a friendly wave, and we’re on our way,” said Inglett.

“Click-N-Ship” isn’t a new USPS feature. However, Inglett says it has grown since the start of the pandemic. It’s not only being used to avoid lines, but it’s an alternative option for those working or remote learning, or home bound due to quarantine. Inglett explained that an estimated 500,000 consumers would use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services in the coming weeks.

Additional measures are also being taken to keep up with the high demand when it comes to delivery.

“We went out and have contracted some vehicles for the larger volumes, but we also have situations with some of our rural carriers, and they use their actual own delivery vehicles 365 a year.”

Inglett explained that the additional vehicles would be marked and identifiable. He said this isn’t as common in certain areas. But, it’s just something to be mindful of, as mail carries continue long hours to get your gifts and goods shipped and delivered on time for the holidays.

To help keep your mail carries safe, make sure you leave space near your home for delivery trucks, put your animals up, and keep walkways clear.

Important Deadlines:

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

