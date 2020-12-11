Vote expected Friday on Missouri black bear hunting proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Conservation Commission is expected to vote Friday on a proposal that would allow people to hunt black bears in the state.

If approved, Missouri could hold a black bear hunting season as soon as Fall 2021, but the hunt would initially be limited to Missouri residents.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years.

The Missouri Conservation Commission asked for public input on the proposal from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14. More than 2,000 comments were against the proposal, while nearly 100 showed support, according to a news release from the Humane Society of the United States.

The commission’s vote will be live-streamed HERE starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

