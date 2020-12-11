Advertisement

Vote expected Friday on Missouri black bear hunting proposal

(Michigan DNR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Conservation Commission is expected to vote Friday on a proposal that would allow people to hunt black bears in the state.

If approved, Missouri could hold a black bear hunting season as soon as Fall 2021, but the hunt would initially be limited to Missouri residents.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years.

The Missouri Conservation Commission asked for public input on the proposal from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14. More than 2,000 comments were against the proposal, while nearly 100 showed support, according to a news release from the Humane Society of the United States.

The commission’s vote will be live-streamed HERE starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation is underway at Hood's Truck Stop in Halltown, Mo.
Greene County deputies, Missouri Highway Patrol investigate death at truck stop’s parking lot
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Periods of rain today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of rain through this evening
Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Department reports deaths of teenager, 7 others from COVID-19
Duncan Bogle/Theresa Cox/San Francisco County Jail
Willard, Mo. Police Chief addresses 2 arrests in California connected to double homicide

Latest News

Commission approves Missouri black bear hunting proposal; hunt could happen as soon as October 2021
A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. to receive $800K grant for PPE, contact tracing and COVID-19 testing
Alan Jackson concert, planned for February in Springfield, postponed until August 2021
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville