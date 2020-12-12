Power restored to southeast Springfield after Saturday morning crash
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Utilities reported almost 700 homes without power after a crash Saturday morning.
Crews restored power around 9 a.m. The outage impacted southeastern Springfield. The crash happened close to a substation.
We are working to find more about the crash and any possible injuries.
