Power restored to southeast Springfield after Saturday morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Utilities reported almost 700 homes without power after a crash Saturday morning.

Crews restored power around 9 a.m. The outage impacted southeastern Springfield. The crash happened close to a substation.

We are working to find more about the crash and any possible injuries.

