Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Snow is possible Sunday for the south half of the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Ends this Evening
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,900 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,700+ cases
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Family and friends of a young man killed in a car crash in late November come together Friday...
Family, friends remember victim of deadly crash with new cross near Highlandville

Latest News

Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.
Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory