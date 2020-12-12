Advertisement

Domestic assault leads to stabbing near Greene County Jail; one sent to hospital

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a domestic assault near the Greene County Jail.

According to Jason Winston, a spokesperson from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the assault started somewhere else, but led a group of five people to the Greene County Jail parking lot.

Deputies responded to the parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say five people who knew each other were involved in a dispute, which resulted in at least one person being stabbed and sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. Others refused medical care at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet in the investigation, but deputies are interviewing witnesses for more information. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Snowy for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,600+ cases
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries

Latest News

Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental...
Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance
Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Drury University winter commencement 2020
Drury University holds in-person winter commencement for December graduates