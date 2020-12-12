Domestic assault leads to stabbing near Greene County Jail; one sent to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a domestic assault near the Greene County Jail.

According to Jason Winston, a spokesperson from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the assault started somewhere else, but led a group of five people to the Greene County Jail parking lot.

Deputies responded to the parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say five people who knew each other were involved in a dispute, which resulted in at least one person being stabbed and sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. Others refused medical care at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet in the investigation, but deputies are interviewing witnesses for more information. Details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

