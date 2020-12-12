Advertisement

Downtown Springfield holds 2020 Santa Run, event makes adjustments amid pandemic

Yes, for the third year in a row, the Santa Run continues. BUT there were a few changes amid the pandemic to keep participants safe!(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 people took the streets of Downtown Springfield on Saturday morning dressed like old Saint Nick. It was all apart of the third annual Santa Run hosted by Fleet Feet.

A portion of the Santa Run proceeds benefited three local charities: Girls on the Run, Ozark Greenways, and Senior Foundation of the Ozarks. Out of the three, participants were able to select which charity their run benefited.

While the 2020 Santa Run purpose remained, race coordinator Silas Misener said they had to make necessary adjustments. To do that, they implemented mandatory screening before starting the race. The screening included temperature checks and questionnaires to help with contact tracing. Anyone with a temperature of 100.5 or above could not participate and was refunded.

Misener said to help prevent the coronavirus spread, volunteers and staff had to remain masked when interacting with participants. Unlike previous years there was a wave start, so runners left in sections.

All runners had to wear a face mask over their mouth and nose while lined up at the starting line. Face coverings were able to be removed once cleared of the starting gate. Aid stations during the race were eliminated, and finish line snacks were individually packed.

