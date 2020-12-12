FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow

Tonight will be a partly to mostly cloudy night across the Ozarks. An isolated sprinkle or flurry is not out of the question, but most areas will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 20s and low 30s and winds will generally be out of the northeast from 5 to 10 mph. On Sunday, things get quite interesting as a shield of precipitation moves into the area from the west. While there may be some rain, the primary form of precipitation on Sunday looks to fall as snow. Some of this snow could briefly be moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon hours.

Snowy for Sunday (KY3)

In terms of accumulations, 1 to 3 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts, will be possible, mainly along and south of highway 60. Most of the accumulation will occur on grassy surfaces, rooftops and other elevated surfaces. However, the snow may be coming down at a fast enough pace at times, that some slush may build up on some roadways, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Accumulating snow for some Sunday (KY3)

With the potential impact to some roadways, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas for much of the day Sunday. Even after the Advisory expires, any lingering water or slush on roadways could refreeze as temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night, so use some extra caution if traveling Sunday, Sunday night and early Monday.

Winter weather advisory out Sunday (KY3)

Temperatures on Sunday will be just above freezing, but snow will come down at a high enough rate that we will some accumulations. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s across the area. Winds will be out of the north from 5 to 15 mph with some occasional stronger gusts, so wind chills will be 5 to 10 degrees colder than the highs for the day.

Cold on Sunday (KY3)

Behind this system, we stay on the chilly side. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temps cool slightly on Tuesday as another storm system pushes through, and some snow showers will be possible. After that, a slow warm-up into next weekend with highs approaching 50 degrees by next weekend, but some rain showers look possible for Saturday.