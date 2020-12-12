Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern-half of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern-half of the Ozarks for Sunday.

The advisory begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. It covers Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo.), Stone (Mo.), and Taney Counties for Missouri. It includes Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton (Ark.), Searcy, Stone and Washington Counties for Arkansas.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system expected to bring up to four inches of snow. The biggest impact will happen in the higher elevations of northern Arkansas. Some slushy accumulations are possible on bridges and overpasses, especially where persistent heavier snowfall rates occur.

