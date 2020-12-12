Advertisement

Fit Life: No blender, no problem! 3 easy protein shake recipes

Ready for the easiest protein shakes ever?
On this Fit Life, we’re breaking out 3 protein shake recipes for before and after your workout...
On this Fit Life, we’re breaking out 3 protein shake recipes for before and after your workout with KY3′s Paul Adler and Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology.
By Paul Adler
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re breaking out three protein shake recipes for before and after your workout with KY3′s Paul Adler and Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology.

Here’s what Pamela wrote: Fast and Easy No Blender Protein Shakes.

With some basic ingredients, I have three delicious shakes to make that don’t require a blender. Instead, you can use a basic shaker cup and a tasty protein powder.

First up is your wake up or pre-workout shake.

Mix one scoop of Chocolate Neurishment protein powder with one half cup unsweetened Bhakti Chai Concentrate, one half cup coconut milk and a shot of espresso powder. You’ll get a boost of energy packed with protein and healthy fat to start the day.

Next is a perfect pre-workout combo. Mix one scoop of Chocolate Neurishment protein powder with one tablespoon powdered peanut butter and one cup coconut water. It’s an excellent way to refuel your body with protein and electrolytes.

Finally, here’s your anytime veggie boost shake. Mix one scoop of Vanilla Neurishment protein powder with one cup carrot juice and a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice. It’s perfect if you need a “better for you” beverage on the go.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Snowy for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,600+ cases
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries

Latest News

Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental...
Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance
Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Drury University winter commencement 2020
Drury University holds in-person winter commencement for December graduates