Fit Life: No blender, no problem! 3 easy protein shake recipes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re breaking out three protein shake recipes for before and after your workout with KY3′s Paul Adler and Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology.

Here’s what Pamela wrote: Fast and Easy No Blender Protein Shakes.

With some basic ingredients, I have three delicious shakes to make that don’t require a blender. Instead, you can use a basic shaker cup and a tasty protein powder.

First up is your wake up or pre-workout shake.

Mix one scoop of Chocolate Neurishment protein powder with one half cup unsweetened Bhakti Chai Concentrate, one half cup coconut milk and a shot of espresso powder. You’ll get a boost of energy packed with protein and healthy fat to start the day.

Next is a perfect pre-workout combo. Mix one scoop of Chocolate Neurishment protein powder with one tablespoon powdered peanut butter and one cup coconut water. It’s an excellent way to refuel your body with protein and electrolytes.

Finally, here’s your anytime veggie boost shake. Mix one scoop of Vanilla Neurishment protein powder with one cup carrot juice and a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice. It’s perfect if you need a “better for you” beverage on the go.

