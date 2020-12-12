Man dies in Polk County crash Friday night

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man died Friday night from a crash in Polk County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified the victim as Victor McCarty, 60, of Springfield. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say McCarty was driving on Route HH, about 12 miles north of Halfway, Missouri. His vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, and McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 108 deaths from crashes this year.

