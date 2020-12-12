UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. police locate missing 14-year-old girl

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Adrian Major, a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning, has been located and found safe, according to the Ozark Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Adrian Major, 14, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Ozark, Missouri.

Major was last seen wearing a blue “Champion” brand sweatshirt with peach-colored shorts. She is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

