FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: KY3 Weather Team tracks snow chances Sunday; some cities in Ozarks region could see up to 3 inches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Say it ain’t snow! The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is projecting a snowy Sunday in the Ozarks, which could mean up to three inches of snow for some cities in the Ozarks region.

Light snow is expected with a mix of rain early Sunday morning through the afternoon. Temperatures could rise from just below freezing to the mid-30′s by the afternoon, so the snow accumulations could be small or short-lived.

Monett could see up to 3 inches of snow based on patterns, while Joplin could also receive up to two inches. Springfield and many neighboring communities are projected for just around an inch or less of snow. Due to warmer temperatures, the weather will likely lead to accumulations only on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

The KY3 is calling for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Sunday due to snow chances. Visit the KY3 weather app or CLICK HERE to track more snow chances across the Ozarks.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moves into the area on Sunday. Here is a timeline of when the snow is expected. Posted by KY3 Weather on Saturday, December 12, 2020

