Police searching for missing Ozark, Mo. teenager

Braden Mitchell, 16, disappeared December 10 around 11:30 p.m.
Braden Mitchell, 16, disappeared December 10 around 11:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Ozark, Mo. are searching for a teenager reported missing.

Braden Mitchell, 16, disappeared December 10 around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say he is 6′2″. He weighs 280 pounds. He was last wearing an orange The North Face brand sweatshirt.

If you have seen Braden, or have information or knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at (417) 581-6600.

