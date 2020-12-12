Advertisement

Springfield-area students organize care packages for military members through Operation Elementary Shoebox

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 500 military members serving overseas will soon be receiving a care package from home as 105.1 The Bull and local school kids team up again for Operation Elementary Shoebox.

Students collect snacks, hygiene products, batteries and several other items. Then they decorate a gift box and fill it up with those goodies for service members serving around the globe.

John Kimmons, The Bull’s program director, says the contents of the boxes are much appreciated, but that it’s the thoughts and kind words from the kids that mean the most.

“The number one thing they always love is to get the letters from the kids,” said Kimmons. “They keep the boxes for the rest of their lives, most of them will. It’s those notes from home, those pieces from home that mean the world to our soldiers.”

Tens of thousands of care packages have been sent to military members through the five years of Operation Elementary Shoebox.

