Springfield infectious disease doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine side effects, allergic reactions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FDA gave final approval to a vaccine against COVID-19 Friday evening.

Two of the first people in the UK to get Pfizer’s vaccine had an allergic reaction. That has some people asking whether it is safe, and about possible side effects.

Doctors say the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the potential side effects, especially with its potential to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard said mild side effects from any vaccine or medication are common, and local infectious disease doctors said the studies of the vaccines so far have not shown any risk of severe side effects.

“Body aches, pain at the injection site, which is a common finding, some headache and some low grade fevers,” said Dr. Will Sistrunk, an infectious disease doctor with Mercy.

Dr. Sistrunk outlined the common side effects that people may experience from the COVID-19 vaccines, and said they’re nothing new.

”What a vaccine does is it really fools the body into thinking it has an infection, so what does your body normally do with an infection?” Dr. Sistrunk explained. “It causes fever, you see body aches from the inflammatory response and typically with vaccines at the site where you got the shot you see tenderness and we see that with a lot of our vaccines.”

Doctors say everyone who gets the vaccine will be closely monitored.

”There’s going to be an app. They’re going to be actively looking for side effects, typically side effects with vaccines have to be reported by the doctor so if you get a flu shot and have a side effect we have to physically report that,” said Dr. Robin Trotman with CoxHealth. “In this case this is going to be going after those people, looking for symptoms, trying to run them down. "

Aside from possible side effects, State Health Director Randall Williams said allergic reactions are something they’re watching for.

”If you have a history of severe reaction to a vaccine or you’re somebody who is highly allergic who carries an epipen, you certainly need to let your provider know that and they may want to take some special considerations,” Williams said.

Goddard said like any vaccine, health care professionals will track how your body is responding.

”People don’t leave immediately after they receive that vaccination, we’re going to monitor them and see if they do have a reaction,” Goddard said.

Williams said findings so far are showing allergies coming from an unexpected source.

”You have to deliver it, to put it in a syringe and deliver [the vaccine],” Williams said. “You have to put it in an inert substance and that’s where the allergic reaction appears to be coming from, it’s not even the vaccine itself, it’s what it’s transferred in.”

Both Dr. Sistrunk and Dr. Trotman said in a news conference Thursday they have been constantly reading the studies of each type of COVID-19 vaccine and believe it will be safe and effective for our community.

Now that the vaccine is approved, Williams said the Pfizer vaccine, which would be going to Mercy, could start being given as early as next Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.