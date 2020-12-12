Springfield, Nixa restaurants unsure of holiday crowds amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many restaurants are closed Christmas Day, a handful are open Christmas Eve.

This year, preparations for Christmas Eve are up in the air for local restaurants.

“We couldn’t keep up last Christmas,” said Stephanie Wigger, owner of Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery. “This Christmas we’re just dead.”

Wigger and other restaurant owners are unsure if the holiday will bring in busy crowds or only a few tables.

“We want to make sure everyone has a fun, safe Christmas Eve. That our employees are able to spend time with their families as well,” said Ponch Garcia, general manager of Bourbon and Beale.

General Manager of Bourbon and Beale said this is the first holiday season that it has been open.

“We’ll be here and we will see what happens. We will be fully prepared if we get really busy. We will play it by ear and see what happens,” said Garcia.

In Nixa, Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery said its holiday took a turn for the worst.

“That’s our bread and butter. Office parties, holiday parties that’s what gets us through the holiday season and in to the next year every year and we’re not getting any of those this year because no one is having them,” said Wigger.

Both restaurants said, if you do plan on eating out over the holidays, eat local.

“We use 52 local farmers to support our restaurant. When you’re supporting local your money is staying local in your community” said Wigger.

Garcia said it allows you to get to know your customers.

“A lot more intimacy when you’re local and you get to connect with your people,” said Garcia.

Wigger’s farm to table restaurant opened months before the pandemic and she’s wishing for a Christmas Miracle.

”It isn’t just something to throw the towel in we’re going to take it all the way in the end. The long as we can. I hope it’s not anytime soon but with the circumstances lately it does look like the end is upon us. We’re always hopeful for Christmas miracles,” said Wigger.

Same with Garcia.

“I’m hopeful that in the next couple of months things will get back to normalcy,” said Garcia.

Both restaurants said if you’re uncomfortable with eating out ordering take out, leaving a review or sharing their social media accounts help too.

Bourbon and Beale and Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery said they continue to follow social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.

