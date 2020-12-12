Springfield Public Schools to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students in the district starting next week.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to symptomatic K-12 students as soon as Monday, Dec. 14.

According to an announcement from the district, tests will be conducted using a minimally invasive anterior nasal swab, which will be administered by an SPS nurse in a centralized location. The test is expected to yield results in 15 minutes.

Similar testing had become available for Springfield Public Schools teachers and staff earlier in December.

The district says the following steps factor into the testing process:

Parents/guardians should monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily. If symptoms develop while students are at home, parents/guardians should keep their child at home and they should not report to school. If symptoms develop while at school, students should go to the school nurse. To schedule a rapid antigen test, parents/guardians of symptomatic students should contact their school’s nurse. All testing will be conducted in an isolated location within a centralized SPS facility. If a student tests positive, standard quarantine will begin immediately. If the test is negative, students will be given instructions regarding when to return to school.

The district will use Abbott’s BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits to quickly identify COVID-positive cases within the system.

