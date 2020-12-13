Advertisement

Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An international team of amateur codebreakers have solved a 51-year-old cipher, or coded message, sent by the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized Northern California with a string of murders in the late ’60s, taunting police with coded messages sent to newspapers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a team in the U.S., Australia and Belgium were able to unscramble what is known as the killer’s “340 cipher.”

According to the team’s leader, the message says: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me.”

The Zodiac Killer went on to say he’s not afraid of the gas chamber, because he thinks the people he killed will be his slaves in the afterlife.

Investigators had hoped that the Zodiac Killer would reveal his name in one of the ciphers.

The FBI confirmed Friday that the 340 cipher had indeed been cracked by private citizens, and that the case is still active.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is possible for some today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued, Winter Weather Advisory extended for more counties in the Ozarks
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
K. Heath Jennings shared the snowfall in the Hollister, Mo. area Sunday.
VIDEO: Measurable snow falls on the Branson, Mo. area Sunday

Latest News

This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo speaks...
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort