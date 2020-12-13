Advertisement

Arkansas reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials on Sunday reported 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state Department of Health reported a total of 185,702 cases and 2,945 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. There were 1,057 people hospitalized in Arkansas with the virus Sunday, 14 fewer than Saturday.

The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that nearly 16% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas have come back positive over the last seven days.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

