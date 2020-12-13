Crash leads to outage for nearly 2,000 customers in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities crews, for the second-straight morning, worked through the morning to restore power for thousands of customers in Springfield.

A car crash into a power pole led to the outage in the Battlefield and Campbell area Sunday morning. Crews first restored power to about 1,000 customers around 7 a.m. Crews then restored power to another 1,000 customers around 9 a.m.

Another car crash into a utility pole led to outages Saturday morning in southeast Springfield. Nearly 700 customers lost power.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.