Drury University holds in-person winter commencement for December graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University held a commencement ceremony in-person for 226 graduates Saturday morning. Drury’s winter graduation today looked different than years prior.

Many graduating students say they’re just happy they were able to have an in-person ceremony.

“Whenever this all hit, I thought, ‘oh you know, things will be fine by December,’ and then they started to look up and then they started to go back down again,” graduating student, Aubrey Nielsen, says. “I got really scared that we weren’t going to be able to walk at all, so being able to is amazing.”

Temperatures were taken at the door and masks were required for everyone. Seats were blocked off to allow for social distancing and only a limited amount of people could attend.

“I have a lot of family watching at home so even though they can’t be here, just knowing that they’re sitting at home with the YouTube pulled up on their TV’s it feels like they’re here still,” Nielsen says.

There were 127 graduates from the Drury GO program, 63 from the day school and 36 graduates earning a master’s degree.

Another graduate, Abbie Kemna, says the pandemic taught her important life lessons that she’ll take with her as she enters the job market.

“It definitely taught me how to cope and how to change how you react to a situation,” Kemna says. “Just molding myself to new situations and scenarios.”

However, it wasn’t just the end of a chapter for students. Drury also honored six faculty members who retired today, including Dr. Regina Waters who has spent the last 28 years teaching.

“Leaving a career with a pandemic we do not have a chance to really gather and hug,” Waters says. “There are so many people that I’m grateful for.”

Waters says the pandemic led her to use a different set of skills to teach her students but it’s not necessarily the goodbye she envisioned.

“You just can’t have the contact and the closeness that you feel in your heart and that’s been hard,” Waters says.

The six retiring faculty members include:

Dr. Bruce Callen who spent 29 years teaching physics

Dr. Kathy Carroll who spent 18 years teaching exercise and sport science

Dr. Hue-ping Chin who spent 23 years teaching history

Dr. Kenneth G. High who spent 30 years teaching chemistry

Dr. Richard Maxson who spent 20 years teaching communications

Dr. Regina Waters who spent 28 years teaching communications

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

