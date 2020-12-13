Advertisement

KY3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour wintry weather Sunday

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a First Alert Weather Day. Wintry weather is back in the forecast for the Ozarks. Areas could see up to several inches of snow.

KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour where to expect the worst wintry weather.

