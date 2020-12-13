Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be cautious on snowy areas along state lines of Arkansas, Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -- Nearly three inches of snow fell on northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter says while the snow isn’t accumulating on most roadways, it’s still wet. He reminds you to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and to decrease your speed. Trooper Carpenter says to be cautious when driving through the Ozark Mountains near Table Rock Lake, known for more sharp turns and high drop offs.

Check the latest road conditions for Arkansas and Missouri.

MoDOT: CLICK HERE

ARDOT: CLICK HERE

