Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance

(KY3) - The Missouri Housing Development Commission is making more money available to help landlords and tenants struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic.

It’s a one time grant for up to six months of past-due payments to property owners on behalf of qualified renters. The Rental Arrears Program will offer support through a CARES Act Emergency Solutions grant.

Communication action centers will help distribute the funds to those in need, an effort aimed at preventing homelessness.

“This money is to help them stay in their home, so that they are not at risk of becoming homeless,” said Nick Foster, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission says the money will continue to be sent to nonprofits serving those who qualify. Plus, it has allocated $15 million dollars for its Rental Arrears Program.

