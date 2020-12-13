Advertisement

Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Missouri Housing Development Commission is making more money available to help landlords and tenants struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic.

It’s a one time grant for up to six months of past-due payments to property owners on behalf of qualified renters. The Rental Arrears Program will offer support through a CARES Act Emergency Solutions grant.

Communication action centers will help distribute the funds to those in need, an effort aimed at preventing homelessness.

“This money is to help them stay in their home, so that they are not at risk of becoming homeless,” said Nick Foster, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission says the money will continue to be sent to nonprofits serving those who qualify. Plus, it has allocated $15 million dollars for its Rental Arrears Program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has caused significant traffic delays on Old Highway 13,...
Greene County deputy struck by driver in pursuit identified; listed in serious, but stable condition
Snowy for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,600+ cases
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries

Latest News

Missouri Housing Development Commission program aims to help landlords, tenants with rental assistance
Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Drury University winter commencement 2020
Drury University holds in-person winter commencement for December graduates