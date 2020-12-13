Advertisement

New ultraviolet robot helps Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office combat the spread of COVID-19

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office recently purchased an ultraviolet robot that can use...
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office recently purchased an ultraviolet robot that can use ultraviolet light to combat the spread of COVID-19.(Pulaksi County Sheriff's Office)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is turning to technology amid the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office recently purchased a robot that can use ultraviolet light to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses easily spread in close quarters.

The robot is capable of disinfecting the virus on surfaces within 1000 square feet in less than 10 minutes.

“Utilizing this robot, we can quickly, safely, and accurately disinfect a large area, reducing potential exposures to COVID-19 and other viruses, keeping our inmates, staff, and community safer,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

The Pulaski County Commission granted the purchase of this robot, which was secured with CARES Act funds.

The International Federation of Robots says ultraviolet light has been an effective solution to killing harmful bacteria, viruses in hospitals for decades and ultraviolet robots could reduce the need to clean with powerful chemicals.

