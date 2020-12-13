Advertisement

Notae, Tate lead Arkansas over Central Arkansas

FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half...
FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., in this March 4, 2020, file photo. Arkansas will have a distinctly different look this season. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones left school early and declared for the NBA Draft, leaving the Razorbacks without their combined 39 points per game. A host of newcomers will have opportunities for second-year coach Musselman. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, FIle)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 22 points, Jalen Tate had 17 points and 11 assists and Arkansas beat Central Arkansas 100-75.

Notae hit a step-back 3-pointer with about five minutes remaining for his career 1,000th point. Jaxson Baker’s 3-pointer pulled Central Arkansas to 64-58, but the Razorbacks went on a 25-8 surge that included two 3-pointers each from Moses Moody and Notae. Rylan Bergersen and DeAndre Jones each had 13 points to lead Central Arkansas (0-4).

It was the seventh meeting between the teams located about 160 miles apart, but the first since 1947. It was also Arkansas’ first regular-season game with an in-state opponent since 1950, when it beat Arkansas Tech 50-45.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Steve Westbrook thanked family, friends and community members for support and says he is...
Greene County deputy struck during pursuit Friday ‘in good spirits,’ undergoes surgeries
Snowy for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day Sunday for snow
Braden Mitchell, 16, disappeared December 10 around 11:30 p.m.
FOUND SAFE: Police locate missing Ozark, Mo. teenager
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern-half of the Ozarks

Latest News

Missouri's Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Kobe Brown and Xavier Pinson, form left, celebrate after...
Mizzou tops No. 6 Illinois, wins 81-78 for third straight Braggin’ Rights victory
Alabama analyst Butch Jones (previously a head coach at Tennessee) before an NCAA college...
Arkansas State hiring former Tennessee coach Butch Jones
Georgia running back James Cook heads for the end zone after catching a 37-yard pass for a...
Mizzou, Arkansas suffer losses to ranked opponents Saturday
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throws as Missouri's Devin Nicholson (11), Chad Bailey (33)...
SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024