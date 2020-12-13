St. Louis Blues: Timeline of Vladimir Tarasenko’s top moments and milestones as he turns 29

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the most dynamic players in recent franchise history, celebrates his 29th birthday Sunday.

Tarasenko, an eight-year veteran, helped the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship on June 12, 2019. He is the franchise’s active leader in goals (214) and among the top ten in Blues history for points (428), hat tricks (4) and numerous other advanced scoring categories.

The St. Louis Blues made a worthwhile investment in the Russian forward just over a decade ago, selecting Tarasenko with the 16th overall pick of the 2010 NHL draft. The Blues acquired that pick by trading 2009 first-round draft choice David Rundblad to the Ottawa Senators.

Tarasenko evolved into a force as the St. Louis Blues worked out of a rebuild and started gaining more national spotlight around the hockey world in the 2010′s. While an ongoing shoulder injury may keep him sidelined for some time when the 2020-21 NHL season begins, he still remains an integral piece of the Blues’ future plans.

Here’s a timeline with some of Tarasenko’s top career milestones and moments:

January 19, 2013

Following a months-long NHL lockout, the St. Louis Blues hosted a highly-anticipated matchup against former division rival Detroit Red Wings. Tarasenko delivered with one of the most impressive debuts in team history. He scored the game-opening goal on a breakaway, then added a power-play tally in the second period. Those were his first two shots on goal in NHL history, sparking a 6-0 blowout win for St. Louis.

February 2014

In just his second full NHL season, Tarasenko represented Russia’s ice hockey team in the 2014 NHL Olympics. He was held without a goal and only had one assist in five games, but it was a big personal honor to compete near his hometown in Sochi, Russia.

April 19, 2014

A peak playoff moment in the Blues-Blackhawks rivalry. Coming off a three-overtime victory to open the 2014 NHL playoffs, Tarasenko played a big role in the encore performance. Trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Tarasenko sniped the game-tying goal from the high slot with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

The late equalizer rocked the then-called Scottrade Center and guided St. Louis to its second straight overtime victory over Chicago. Although the Blackhawks won four straight after Game 2 to take the series, the Blues would get revenge by defeating the longtime rivals in a seven-game first round series two years later.

November 3, 2014

Arguably one of the most jaw-dropping goals from Tarasenko’s career came in the Big Apple. After a pass from center ice, Tarasenko blew past four New York Rangers skaters, made a one-handed, backhand move and poked the puck past goaltender Cam Talbot while changing directions on the ice. A shootout-esque goal, but extraordinary with all developments in the seconds leading up to the goal.

July 7, 2015

Tarasenko’s early-career success rewarded him with an eight-year, $60 million contract. To date, it’s still the richest contract in Blues history, paying him an annual $7.5 million on average through 2023.

April 9, 2016

On the final day of the 2015-16 regular season, Tarasenko reached the 40-goal plateau for the time in his NHL career. He joined Brad Boyes and Scott Young as only the third Blues forward with a 40-goal season in the 21st century. The milestone was overshadowed on a day where Capitals forward and fellow Russian forward Alex Ovechkin collected a hat trick and finished with a 50-goal season.

June 22, 2016

Following the Blues deepest playoff run in a decade and a half, Tarasenko was named the cover athlete for the NHL 17 video game. More than 6 million votes were cast in a contest for the cover athlete, and Tarasenko’s appearance was the first for an active Blues player in the EA Sports series.

January 2, 2017

Tarasenko thrived in the only outdoor game in St. Louis Blues history. The 2017 Winter Classic packed a crowd of 46,000+ at Busch Stadium, setting the stage for another memorable matchup with the rival Chicago Blackhawks. With a 1-1 tie after two periods, Tarasenko trickled the go-ahead goal and dished an insurance tally within a 1:53 span, powering the Blues to a 4-1 victory.

February 10, 2019

Tarasenko was a key catalyst in midseason surge helped the Blues climb back into the playoff picture after early-season struggles. In the middle of an 11-game win streak, Tarasenko sealed an overtime victory in the latter end of back-to-back games with the Nashville Predators. The game-winning goal would stand for his 200th career tally and fourth NHL hat trick.

June 12, 2019

Stretching the season to the final possible day, the St. Louis Blues clinched their first Stanley Cup championship, ending the NHL’s longest wait (52 years) for a first-time champion. After seven NHL seasons and nearly 500 games, Vladimir Tarasenko became a Stanley Cup champion.

Tarasenko finished the 2019 playoff run with 11 goals, the second-highest total among Blues players and the third-highest among all players in the playoffs. He scored three goals against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final series and assisted on a third-period tally from Brayden Schenn in Game 7.

Happy Birthday, Vladimir Tarasenko!

