WATCH LIVE CAMERA: Snowfall adding up in parts of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The snow is falling across the Ozarks. And it is adding up in some places.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is predicting measurable snow in northwest Arkansas. The snow is sticking a little to the roads in downtown Eureka Springs. CLICK HERE for a live look at the snow in Carroll County.

Snow falls Sunday in Eureka Springs, Ark.
Snow falls Sunday in Eureka Springs, Ark.(KY3)

The snow is falling in southern Missouri too. The snowfall is adding to the beauty of Table Rock Lake near Branson. CLICK HERE to watch the live camera above the lake.

Snow falls Sunday along Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo.
Snow falls Sunday along Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo.(KY3)

To the north in the Springfield are , light snow is falling but is not sticking. More wintry weather is expected for this area for Sunday afternoon. CLICK HERE to watch live our Republic camera.

Light snow falls on Republic Sunday.
Light snow falls on Republic Sunday.(KY3)

