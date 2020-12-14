Arkansas’ 6 electors cast ballots for President Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday cast its six electoral college votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The state’s members of the electoral college met for about 45 minutes in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock. Trump easily won the state in the Nov. 3 election against President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a very historic time,” Doyle Webb, who was elected chairman of the state’s electors, said after the votes were cast.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College, where all 50 states’ electors and the District of Columbia cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside.

