Community helps woman get new home after apartment fire in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Buffalo woman lost her apartment in a devastating fire on Wednesday, but in nearly 24 hours she was surprised to find that her whole community was working together to get her a new place to call home.

Britny Lankford has been battling addiction for some time now. Her road to recovery has had its fair share of highs and lows. Wednesday’s fire was one of the most difficult lows for her.

“I was mad,” Lankford said. “I was super, super mad. And I was upset too because I just didn’t know how to process it.”

She said she was afraid the fire could have led her back in to some of her old habits if it were not for the outcry of support she received.

“I’ve had a lot of bad happen to me in my life so that was just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “There is a lot of bad that goes on in this town. I have been a part of that. I am over three months clean now and people see that. And they try to help you.”

Lankford’s friends started raising awareness on social media about the tough situation she was in. What started as help from friends quickly turned into businesses and strangers in the area and across the Ozarks also providing aid .

“A lot and lot of people reached out,” she said. “I kept wanting to say no or say thank you a million times. And they don’t want that. They don’t want a thank you, they just want to see me progressing and keep going forward and not something as big as this to set me back.”

Her friends say they too are amazed how one fire did so much for a small town community.

”To see a town that I grew up not caring for come together in such a hard time, especially with COVID and Christmas, for a tragedy to happen and turn into a miracle,” friend Sara Wright said.

Friends agreed it was something special.

”It’s very powerful,” Lankford’s friend Kelsie Cashion said. “And it’s a Christmas miracle. Who would’ve thought losing everything and then 24 hours later everything plus some? It’s just great.”

Her friends also said they could not take too much credit.

“We didn’t really do much. We put the word out and everyone else kind of made it all happen,” friend Caleb Potthoff said.

Lankford’s daughter will be moving back in with her soon after some time apart. She said she was afraid the fire would change that.

“My daughter is staying with my grandmother right now and she is fixing to come home,” Lankford said. “And I don’t have a home to bring her to is what I thought.”

After the help, she said she feels like the town saved her and her daughter.

“I was completely confused. I was like overjoyed you know,” she said. “The emotion was crazy. I hadn’t sat down and cried. Every time I talked about it I wanted to. But I was so thankful that I could bring my daughter home to her own house, her own bedroom now.”

After the fire almost took everything, Lankford said she is thankful others gave her the chance to continue changing her own life. She also said others suffering from addiction should always hold on to hope.

“Hold on to whatever you have left,” she said. “Hold. Dig deep and hold on because there is light after that darkness. There’s a lot of it and it wants you to find it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.