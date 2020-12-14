Council could ask voters to decide if planned development should be built in southeast Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After nearly 3 years the decision to stop a planned development in south east Springfield could be placed on a special election ballot.

At issue is a four story apartment complex slated to be built across the street from Sequiota Park on Lone Pine Avenue. Neighbors there say the building, to include shops and restaurants, is too large for the area.

Developers have worked with people living near by to reach a compromise on the blue prints without success.

The neighborhood association circulated a referendum petition calling for council to overturn their decision for zoning approval or send it to the voters to decide.

However, there have been some questions raised about the fine print of the referendum petition because of a similar zoning issue that happened several years ago. A group of neighbors submitted a referendum petition against a large retail developer’s plan to build a grocery store. It resulted in a lawsuit that allowed for the building to continue.

Association members say they’re a bit concerned this hasn’t been addressed since then.

“This matter is different. I really don’t know that the two are apples and apples. I believe they are apples and oranges. That’s the advice we have been given,” said association member Marcie Kirkup.

Melanie Bach, also an association member said, “We, in good faith have gone through the this process, in cooperation with the city and the city clerk’s office, feeling that it was a valid process that is provided for in city charter. If that’s not the case than that needs to be remedied.”

In a written statement the city tells us that the charter language was not changed because there wasn’t sufficient legal clarity provided that would be relevant or appropriate.

Monday night, council is set to either vote to overturn the zoning ordinance or send it to a vote.

An election initiative could cost tax payers more than 150-thousand dollars according to the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association after an estimate was given to them by the Greene County Clerk’s office.

