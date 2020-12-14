Advertisement

Deputies arrest Texas County man after short scuffle during domestic disturbance call

David V. Ortega/Texas County Jail
David V. Ortega/Texas County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man faces charges, accused of assaulting deputies during an arrest during a domestic disturbance call.

Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged David V. Ortega, 38, of Summersville with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies responded to the home on Harlow Road in the Summersville area. Deputies say Ortega was threatening to shoot a woman in the home over a custody dispute. Investigators say he refused to show his hands, then striking a deputy. They say then the physical altercation ensued, before deputies arrested him.

Investigators say when deputies later attempted to interview Ortega, he continued to make threats about killing the mother of his child.

