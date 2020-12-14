Deputies arrest Texas County man after short scuffle during domestic disturbance call

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man faces charges, accused of assaulting deputies during an arrest during a domestic disturbance call.

Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged David V. Ortega, 38, of Summersville with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies responded to the home on Harlow Road in the Summersville area. Deputies say Ortega was threatening to shoot a woman in the home over a custody dispute. Investigators say he refused to show his hands, then striking a deputy. They say then the physical altercation ensued, before deputies arrested him.

Investigators say when deputies later attempted to interview Ortega, he continued to make threats about killing the mother of his child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.