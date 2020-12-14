Drury Class of 2020 graduates remain optimistic about difficult job market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As graduates celebrate turning their tassel, many are looking for new opportunities following their commencement.

More than 200 December graduates crossed the stage Saturday morning at Drury University. But now the question is, what’s next, considering they are facing one of the most challenging job markets in generations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when a spring college graduate was turning their tassel in June, the overall unemployment was 11.1%, and for those 20-24 years old, it was 19.8%.

The pandemic hindered nearly 3.9 million who were not in the labor force from looking for work in November, making it up from 3.6 million in October. However, winter graduates say they are cautiously optimistic about what’s to come.

KY3 spoke with Drury graduate Osvaldo Garcia. He received a degree in organization and leadership studies, emphasizing human resources on Saturday. He’s hoping his degree will advance his career and feels even more prepared after the curveballs this year were thrown. He says he’s still on the job hunt, but with his advisors’ guidance and learning how to pivot the plan 2020 has taught him, he said he’s ready for what’s to come.

“It’s exciting,” said Garcia. “It’s a little difficult, but my advisors and my instructors have been helping me out, but they’ve made it a lot easier for me.”

Although employment possibilities for the Class of 2020 vary depending on graduates’ field of study, The Missouri Job Center has tools and resources to help.

