FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny today, another chance for snow late Tuesday

We’ll have a chilly yet sunny afternoon. First time we’ve seen the sun since Thursday. Sunshine and temperatures generally in the upper 30s and low 40s will help the snow to melt.

Temps nearing 40 which will help melt snow (KYTV)

You can still see the snow packs down south and in northern Arkansas where there are higher elevations.

Snow visible on satellite (KYTV)

High temperature in Springfield will be about 38 degrees with a light breeze.

As for tonight some clouds will start rolling in, generally high clouds at first but becoming thicker throughout the night. This will keep temperatures from bottoming out. Lows will still dip to the 20s with wind chills likely making it feel cooler when you head out the door early.

Cold morning in store for us Tuesday (KYTV)

Cloud cover will still be thick tomorrow which will limit temperatures to the upper 30s.

As we get towards tomorrow evening there is potential for a dusting of snow. This system moving off of the Rockies does not have the moisture that the winter storm had yesterday, so accumulations will be limited.

Flurries to a dusting of snow tomorrow evening (KYTV)

HOWEVER, because of the timing of it coming in after sunset, it’ll cause some slick spots on roadways. Drive carefully tomorrow night.

Wednesday the trend is warmer than average temperatures for this time of year as the upper levels of the atmosphere experience south west flow. For us in the Ozarks we’ll have highs in the upper 40s and 50s. More sunshine is also forecasted for this upcoming week with no major weather events impacting us.