Leigh’s Lost and Found: lost puppy turns up right outside of animal control

This lost male Lab puppy almost got hit outside animal control.
This lost male Lab puppy almost got hit outside animal control.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a lost dog showed up at the right place at the right time.

The puppy was in danger in the middle of the road, but thankfully, he happened to be right outside of animal control.

“He was almost hit by a car up at the top of hill by the shelter and we were able to take him in from there. We’re not certain if he was dumped nearby or if he belongs in one of the neighborhoods near the shelter. But that’s where hew as found, running loose.”

That was last week. Animal control thinks he’s mostly a Black lab, possibly mixed with something.

He’s only about six to seven months old and based on his big feet, he’s likely to grow quite a bit.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or microchip but he’s well socialized with both people and other dogs, so hopefully, he has a home somewhere.

If you do recognize him, please call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their gallery of all the animals at the shelter on their website. And anyone can post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

