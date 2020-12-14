Advertisement

Man found floating in Lamar City Lake

Photo courtesy MGN, Pixaby
Photo courtesy MGN, Pixaby(KKCO)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating a drowning in the Lamar City Lake.

Police found Jimmy Sealey, 84, of Lamar floating in the lake just before 6:30 Saturday night.

Police performed CPR on Sealey until EMS arrived. Sealey was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol didn’t say why Sealey was in the lake.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
K. Heath Jennings shared the snowfall in the Hollister, Mo. area Sunday.
VIDEO: Measurable snow falls on the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
Snow exits late tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow ends late tonight
PICTURES: Snowfall covers the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
Veronica Garcia/Gainesville, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

rendering of development
Council could ask voters to decide if planned development should be built in southeast Springfield
hospital sign
Rural hospitals in the Ozarks work to treat COVID-19 patients
Community helps woman get new home after apartment fire in Buffalo, Mo.
Community helps woman get new home after apartment fire in Buffalo, Mo.
Managed deer hunts in the Ozarks
Missouri Department of Conservation hosts managed deer hunt at Springfield Nature Center