Man found floating in Lamar City Lake

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating a drowning in the Lamar City Lake.

Police found Jimmy Sealey, 84, of Lamar floating in the lake just before 6:30 Saturday night.

Police performed CPR on Sealey until EMS arrived. Sealey was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol didn’t say why Sealey was in the lake.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.