Missouri Department of Conservation hosts managed deer hunt at Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a managed deer archery hunt from December 12-14 at the Springfield Nature Center. Trails are closed to the public for those three days to keep the community safe.

This is one of four managed hunts held here in Springfield by the Department of Conservation. Two are held at Fellows Lake and another is held at Lake Springfield.

The Department of Conservation’s urban wildlife biologist, Ashley Schnake, says prey species, like deer, can become overpopulated which then becomes detrimental to the species.

“Deer are one of those prey species that tend if there is not a predator to help limit their population, that they can get high enough to where it starts destroying the ecosystem and affecting other species, as well as also affecting themselves,” Schnake says.

Schnake says instead of letting disease or starvation control the deer population, the hunter acts as the predator.

“The last thing we want is a car to serve as a predator to decrease the deer population because it’s not pretty,” Schnake says.

Hunters were pre-selected to participate and four have been out this weekend. Three of those hunters are from the same family.

“This was our first time getting drawn for this one and it’s just kind of nice,” hunter Dalton Wilson says. “A family trip for us but still pretty close to home and kind of spending some time together.”

Schnake says in rural areas the department estimates there are about 35-45 deer per square mile but in urban areas, the department can sometimes see double that number.

“Sometimes we tend to see more deer in urban areas because like I say we remove that hunter, that predator, factor out of the ecosystem,” Schnake says.

With the weather conditions this weekend, no deer have been harvested yet. For those hunters out, they say it’s worth the wait.

“We get a limited number of deer we can kill every year between rifle and bow,” Wilson says. “Anytime you get drawn for something like this, it’s basically bonus tags for us.”

Hunters wanting to participate in next years managed deer hunts can sign up online, where they’ll then be entered into a lottery for a slot. That sign-up period will open in July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.