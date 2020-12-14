Advertisement

On Your Side podcast: Top Five Holiday Scams

OYS podcast
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Grinch is working overtime this holiday season. Don’t be fooled. Ashley lists the top five holiday scams. She has the red flags for counterfeit websites. Plus, don’t get too excited about that random check in the mail.

Listen to the latest episode. You can find The Rest of On Your Side podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and many more.

A big thanks to the band, Small Town Titans, for letting us play their version of this holiday classic.

