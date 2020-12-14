Advertisement

Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Southaven police say a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning is now in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E. Police said he was around 2 years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Hours later following numerous tips and with help from the FBI, police say they identified the boy and had one of the suspects in custody.

Police say surveillance video near the Goodwill captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

The suspect in the black top and bottoms was arrested in Shelby County. Police are not releasing their name or possible charges at this time.

The man reportedly resisted arrest after he was found at a Kroger, ramming into deputy cars.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Meanwhile, police say the boy is well and being taken care of.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
K. Heath Jennings shared the snowfall in the Hollister, Mo. area Sunday.
VIDEO: Measurable snow falls on the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
PICTURES: Snowfall covers the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
A couple of slick spots possible Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More snow Tuesday night
Veronica Garcia/Gainesville, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

All across the country on Monday the new Pfizer vaccine to combat COVID-19 arrived at 636...
The coronavirus vaccine arrives in Springfield with first shots given to Mercy nurses
Attorney General William Barr is resigning.
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost