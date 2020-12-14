Prosecutor charges Polk County, Mo. man for injuring Greene County deputy during pursuit

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives say a Polk County man admitted he did not want to go back to prison, leading authorities on a pursuit, later injuring a Greene County deputy.

Seth D. Hay faces charges of felony assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest in connection to the high-speed pursuit on December 11. The crash injured Lt. Steve Westbrook, a 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He is hospitalized with serious injuries. Lt. Westbrook was attempting to lay spike strips down on State Highway 13 to stop Hay’s vehicle when he was hit.

Investigators say they responded to a home Friday morning for a domestic assault call. They say Hay kicked in the door of his wife’s home. The two then began a verbal disturbance and Hay left. The woman told police she feared Hay would stab her if she didn’t buy him a gun so he could use it to kill himself.

Deputies later Friday morning observed a vehicle with both Hay and another man inside it. Deputies initiated a pursuit to attempt to stop the vehicle. Hay took off on State Highway 13. Hay missed one set of spike strips, driving an erratic manner. He then struck another set of spikes on State highway 13 and 559th Road. Investigators say Hay later hit Lt. Westbrook’s patrol car, which hit Lt. Westbrook. The impact threw the officer 50 feet. Lt. Westbrook suffered broken bones and head trauma.

A passenger with Hay told investigators he told him to pull over the car. The man said he tried to get deputies attention, waiving and yelling out the window.

Hay was recently released from prison. Investigators say Hay told them he did not want to go back to prison. Hay said to detectives he thought he would be shot dead during the pursuit. He said to them he wanted to end it all.

