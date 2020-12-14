Advertisement

Reliever Greg Holland stays with Royals, $2.75M for 1 year

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Kansas City won 4-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million.

The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.

The right-hander didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 13 1-3 innings.

Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.

Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
K. Heath Jennings shared the snowfall in the Hollister, Mo. area Sunday.
VIDEO: Measurable snow falls on the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
PICTURES: Snowfall covers the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
A couple of slick spots possible Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More snow Tuesday night
Veronica Garcia/Gainesville, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ben Niemann (56) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95)...
Chiefs keep winning despite letting big leads slip away
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, right,...
St. Louis Blues: Timeline of Vladimir Tarasenko’s top moments and milestones as he turns 29
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown, during the second...
Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with win over Dolphins
PICTURES: Chiefs defeat the Dolphins