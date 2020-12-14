Springfield City Council discussing mask mandate extension Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A proposal extending the mask ordinance for 90 days will be a major topic at Monday’s Springfield City Council meeting.

The current mask mandate expires on January 9. The council won’t have another regular meeting until after that, so they are addressing it early. The additional 90 days would start after January 9 if it passes.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will hear from speakers for and against the mandate.

Mayor Ken McClure says this extended mandate will help ensure that our businesses and city stay open.

“I do not expect any more resistance that isn’t currently out there,” Mayor McClure says. “The mask ordinance is widely supported by the community. The vast majority of our citizens recognize the need and are compliant. No one wants to wear a mask. I don’t like to do that. But at the same time I would rather do that and protect myself and others around me.”

The extension would last until April 2021.

