Advertisement

Springfield City Council discussing mask mandate extension Monday night

The extension would last through April 2021
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A proposal extending the mask ordinance for 90 days will be a major topic at Monday’s Springfield City Council meeting.

The current mask mandate expires on January 9. The council won’t have another regular meeting until after that, so they are addressing it early. The additional 90 days would start after January 9 if it passes.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will hear from speakers for and against the mandate.

Mayor Ken McClure says this extended mandate will help ensure that our businesses and city stay open.

“I do not expect any more resistance that isn’t currently out there,” Mayor McClure says. “The mask ordinance is widely supported by the community. The vast majority of our citizens recognize the need and are compliant. No one wants to wear a mask. I don’t like to do that. But at the same time I would rather do that and protect myself and others around me.”

The extension would last until April 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
K. Heath Jennings shared the snowfall in the Hollister, Mo. area Sunday.
VIDEO: Measurable snow falls on the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
PICTURES: Snowfall covers the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
Another storm system will bring light snow or flurries Tuesday afternoon and night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chance for snow late Tuesday
Veronica Garcia/Gainesville, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks

Latest News

Arkansas receives its first shipment of Pfizer virus vaccine
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Top Five Holiday Scams
President Trump made two appearances on Tuesday, but took no questions.
Missouri presidential electors meeting to vote for Trump