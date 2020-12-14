Springfield Public Schools begins testing students for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools begins offering rapid testing for students.

The district started offering the rapid tests for employees two weeks ago. They began offering for students Monday. Students must enter through a special entrance at Study Alternative Center.

District officials says they have tested 197 employees, with 36 positive tests. The district received the rapid antigen tests from the state of Missouri. Staff will have enough to test every employee and student in the district once at no charge. The rapid tests provide results in just 15 minutes. It helps staff take steps to slow the spread quicker.

The district staff administering the tests practiced the process with adults.

“It really has been a great service for them as well, to be able to get in and be tested and then find results, and then we can take action quickly because of having the rapid tests for them to go through,” said Jean Grabeel, Springfield Public Schools Director of Health Services. “So that’s been very helpful for us with our staff.”

Parents may request a test by talking with the school nurse, who will make the appointment. The student must show symptoms of COVID-19. District health leaders say they’ll get students and employees in for testing appointments as quickly as possible. It all depends on the demand.

