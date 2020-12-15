Advertisement

1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured after a recreational vehicle exploded in northwest Arkansas.

The explosion happened Monday in Siloam Springs, near the state line with Oklahoma. A Benton County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 83-year-old Leland Dale Dannels died in the blast. Authorities say a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a Tulsa burn center with injuries, and a first responder was hit by debris and suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

