CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

